FFX: Sunrise Mission Bowl Preview

Garces Memorial High School is set to play Bakersfield Christian High School tonight.

The game is now referred to as the Mission Bowl, playing of the rivalry of the two public schools.

Game one of the season and everything is on the line for bragging rights that are sure to remain with the victor for years to come.

All eyes on Rams Head Coach Paul Golla as he hits the sidelines for the first time with Garces.

That’s not the only first.

It will also be the first time Golla faces Eagles Head Coach Darren Carr.

Carr coached with Golla at Bakersfield High School for seven years before stepping into his current roll at BCHS.

Kickoff was delayed due to heat.

Junior Varsity will take the field at 6:00 p.m.

Varsity will follow.