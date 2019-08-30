FFX: Sunrise Liberty vs. Ridgeview Preview

The Friday night lights are back on tonight.

High school football teams in Kern County are gearing up to hit the gridiron for week two of games.

One of tonight’s biggest matchups: Liberty vs. Ridgeview.

The Patriots head to Wolfpack territory in what some say is the game to watch this week.

Last year the Pats pounded the Wolfpack 38-0.

That was last season.

This is a new season.

Anything can happen.

