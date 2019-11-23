CIF Central Section Semifinals: 2019 high school football games and scores

Only four teams from Kern County remain in the CIF Central Section playoffs.

Liberty heads to Fresno to play one of the Central Section’s power squads, while BCHS takes on San Luis Obispo. Kennedy continues to repeat last year’s success with an upset win against Selma. California City looks to continue on their title hunt against Orosi.

CIF Central Section quarterfinal games:

Nov. 22, 2019

Division 1 – Semifinals

(4) Bullard at (1) Central

(3) Liberty at (2) Buchanan

Division 2 – Semifinals

(5) Tulare Western at (1) Hanford

(6) St. Joseph at (2) San Joaquin Memorial

Division 3 – Semifinals

(8) Central Valley Christian at (5) Golden West

(3) San Luis Obispo at (2) BCHS

Division 4 – Semifinals

(4) Porterville at (1) Washington Union

(6) Kennedy at (2) Selma

Division 5 – Semifinals

(4) Strathmore at (1) Caruthers

(3) Dos Palos at (2) Yosemite

Division 6 – Semifinals

(5) Lindsay at (1) Bishop

(3) Orosi at (2) California City

8-man – Champion

Mojave