CIF Central Section Quarterfinals: 2019 high school football games and scores

In the CIF Southern Section quarterfinals, many Kern County teams head on the road for their shot at a semifinal berth.

BCHS, Highland and Liberty come off their byes for home games.

BHS takes on Fresno 2-seeded Buchanan, while Stockdale looks to upset powerhouse San Joaquin Memorial.

Ridgeview and Garces Memorial get tested against top seeds in their division.

CIF Central Section quarterfinal games:

Nov. 15, 2019

Division 1 – Quarterfinals

(1) Central vs. (9) Ridgeview

(5) Clovis vs. (4) Bullard

(3) Liberty vs. (11) Clovis West

(7) BHS vs. (2) Buchanan

Division 2 – Quarterfinals

(1) Hanford vs. (9) Garces Memorial

(5) Tulare Western vs. (13) Dinuba

(3) Redwood vs. (6) St. Joseph

(10) Stockdale vs. (2) San Joaquin Memorial

Division 3 – Quarterfinals

(1) Kingsburg vs. (8) Central Valley Christian

(5) Golden West vs. (4) Highland

(3) San Luis Obispo vs. (6) Madera

(7) Lemoore vs. (2) BCHS

Division 4 – Quarterfinals

(1) Washington Union vs. (8) North

(5) Chavez vs. (4) Porterville

(3) Templeton vs. (6) Kennedy

(10) Wasco vs. (2) Selma

Division 5 – Quarterfinals

(1) Caruthers vs. (9) Immanuel

(12) Arvin vs. (4) Strathmore

(3) Dos Palos vs. (11). Exeter

(10) Madera South vs. (2) Yosemite

Division 6 – Quarterfinals

(1) Bishop Union vs. (8) Foothill

(5) Lindsay vs. (4) Riverdale

(3) Orosi vs. (6) Mission Prep

(7) Sierra Pacific vs. (2) California City

8-man – Championship

(1) Mojave vs. (2) Riverdale Christian