CIF Central Section Quarterfinals: 2019 high school football games and scores

In the CIF Southern Section quarterfinals, many Kern County teams head on the road for their shot at a semifinal berth.
BCHS, Highland and Liberty come off their byes for home games.
BHS takes on Fresno 2-seeded Buchanan, while Stockdale looks to upset powerhouse San Joaquin Memorial.
Ridgeview and Garces Memorial get tested against top seeds in their division.
CIF Central Section quarterfinal games:
Nov. 15, 2019
Division 1 – Quarterfinals
(1) Central vs. (9) Ridgeview
(5) Clovis vs. (4) Bullard
(3) Liberty vs. (11) Clovis West
(7) BHS vs. (2) Buchanan
Division 2 – Quarterfinals
(1) Hanford vs. (9) Garces Memorial
(5) Tulare Western vs. (13) Dinuba
(3) Redwood vs. (6) St. Joseph
(10) Stockdale vs. (2) San Joaquin Memorial
Division 3 – Quarterfinals
(1) Kingsburg vs. (8) Central Valley Christian
(5) Golden West vs. (4) Highland
(3) San Luis Obispo vs. (6) Madera
(7) Lemoore vs. (2) BCHS
Division 4 – Quarterfinals
(1) Washington Union vs. (8) North
(5) Chavez vs. (4) Porterville
(3) Templeton vs. (6) Kennedy
(10) Wasco vs. (2) Selma
Division 5 – Quarterfinals
(1) Caruthers vs. (9) Immanuel
(12) Arvin vs. (4) Strathmore
(3) Dos Palos vs. (11). Exeter
(10) Madera South vs. (2) Yosemite
Division 6 – Quarterfinals
(1) Bishop Union vs. (8) Foothill
(5) Lindsay vs. (4) Riverdale
(3) Orosi vs. (6) Mission Prep
(7) Sierra Pacific vs. (2) California City
8-man – Championship
(1) Mojave vs. (2) Riverdale Christian