CIF Central Section Opening Round: 2019 high school football games and scores

The CIF released playoff brackets and seedings for the postseason.

Many Kern County teams are headed on the road to advance while others, like Garces and Frontier, head across town for their big matchups. Shafter and Arvin, East and Wasco stay within the county.

CIF Central Section opening round games:

Nov. 8, 2019

Division 1 – Opening round

(9) Tulare Union vs. (8) Ridgeview

(5) Clovis vs. (12) Arroyo Grande

(6) Clovis North vs. (11) Clovis West

(7) BHS vs. (10) Clovis East

(1) Central, (2) Buchanan, (3) Liberty, (4) Bullard all have byes.

Division 2 – Opening round

(9) Garces Memorial vs. (8) Frontier

(5) Tulare Western vs. (12) Nipomo

(13) Dinuba vs. (4) Sanger

(3) Redwood vs. (14) Atascadero

(6) St. Joseph vs. (11) Sunnyside

(7) Righetti vs. (10) Stockdale

(1) Hanford, (2) San Joaquin Memorial have byes.

Division 3 – Opening round

(9) South vs. (8) Central Valley Christian

(7) Lemoore vs. (10) West

(1) Kingsburg, (2) BCHS, (3) San Luis Obispo, (4) Highland, (5) Golden West, (6) Madera all have byes.

Division 4 – Opening round

(9) Kerman vs. (8) North

(5) Chavez vs. (12) Morro Bay

(13) Hoover vs. (4) Porterville

(3) Templeton vs. (14) Roosevelt

(6) Kennedy vs. (11) Santa Maria

(7) East vs. (10) Wasco

(1) Washington Union, (2) Selma have byes.

Division 5 – Opening round

(1) Carruthers vs. (16) Coalinga

(9) Immanuel vs. (8) Reedley

(5) Shafter vs. (12) Arvin

(13) Taft vs. (4) Strathmore

(3) Dos Palos vs. (14) Liberty – Madera

(6) Woodlake vs. (11) Exeter

(7) Mission Oak vs. (10) Madera South

(15) Firebaugh vs. (2) Yosemite

Division 6 – Opening round

(1) Bishop vs. (16) Boron

(9) Minarets vs. (8) Foothill

(5) Lindsay vs. (12) Parlier

(13) Corcoran vs. (4) Riverdale

(3) Orosi vs. (14) Granite Hills

(6) Mission Prep vs. (11) Mira Monte

(7) Sierra Pacific vs. (10) Kern Valley

(15) McFarland vs. (2) California City

8-man – Semifinals

(1) Mojave vs. (4) Lone Pine

(3) Orcutt Academy vs. (2) Riverdale Christian