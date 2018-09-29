Week 7: 2018 high school football games and scores
League games finally begin in Week 7 of the high school football season.
Games for Week 7 in Kern County and the CIF Central Section:
Friday, Sept. 28
East 41, Mira Monte 14, Final
Boron 42, Rosamond 32, Final
California City 33, Kern Valley 22, Final
Tulare Union 35, Monache 0, Final
Kennedy 19, Wasco 14, Final
Sierra at Bishop Union
Centennial 0, Liberty 55, Final
Shafter 49, McFarland 0, Final
South 28, Foothill 14, Final
Independence 27, Tehachapi 6, Final
Frontier 7, Garces 14, Final
North 35, Highland 16, Final
West 16, BCHS 49, Final
BHS 40, Stockdale 7, Final
Tulare Western 56, Delano 0, Final
Porterville 33, Mission Oak 14
Chavez 0, Arvin 44, Final
Ridgeview 70, Golden Valley 0, Final