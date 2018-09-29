Week 7: 2018 high school football games and scores

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

League games finally begin in Week 7 of the high school football season.

Games for Week 7 in Kern County and the CIF Central Section:

Friday, Sept. 28

East 41, Mira Monte 14, Final

Boron 42, Rosamond 32, Final

California City 33, Kern Valley 22, Final

Tulare Union 35, Monache 0, Final

Kennedy 19, Wasco 14, Final

Sierra at Bishop Union

Centennial 0, Liberty 55, Final

Shafter 49, McFarland 0, Final

South 28, Foothill 14, Final

Independence 27, Tehachapi 6, Final

Frontier 7, Garces 14, Final

North 35, Highland 16, Final

West 16, BCHS 49, Final

BHS 40, Stockdale 7, Final

Tulare Western 56, Delano 0, Final

Porterville 33, Mission Oak 14

Chavez 0, Arvin 44, Final

Ridgeview 70, Golden Valley 0, Final