BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two weeks after a 13-year-old student at one of its schools was arrested with 150 fentanyl pills, the Bakersfield City School District board of trustees–Tuesday evening at 6 p.m.–will discuss possible new regulations pertaining to “administering medication and monitoring health conditions.”

District spokeswoman Tabatha Mills told 17 News the two agenda items refer to fentanyl and Narcan.

On Sept. 9, a student at Chipman Junior High – one of the BCSD’s 45 schools – was arrested for alleged possession of the highly potent synthetic opioid, and a campus supervisor was hospitalized for possible exposure to the drug.

Tuesday’s school board meeting also comes days after the California Department of Public Health issued a warning to school districts across the state about new forms of fentanyl — including so-called “rainbow” fentanyl, made to look like candy. The state agency also urged school district and county schools superintendents, as well as charter school administrators, to develop policies regarding the handling and administration of the opioid overdose reversal drug Naloxone commonly sold as Narcan.

The meeting will be streamed live on KGET’s Facebook page at 6 p.m.