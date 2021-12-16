Man pleads guilty to intending to sell 3 lbs counterfeit pills containing fentanyl in Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Tuesday, a man who is a citizen of Mexico pleaded guilty to possession with the intent to distribute fentanyl in a parking lot in Bakersfield.

On April, 7, 2021, Jesus Adrian Pena-Gamez, 33, met co-defendant Carlos Ivan Campana in the parking lot of a restaurant to sell a person 15,000 counterfeit M-30 pills containing fentanyl, according to a news release from the U.S. Eastern District Court of California. During the meeting, Pena-Gamez and Campana were arrested. Law enforcement searched Pena-Gamez’s car and said they found and additional three pounds of pills containing fentanyl.

Pena-Gamez faces a sentence of 10 years to life in prison and a $10 million fine.

His sentencing is scheduled for March, 14, 2022, said the release.

Campana is charged in the indictment with distribution of fentanyl and methamphetamine three separate times between November 2020 and April 2021, said the release. He is schedule to appear for a status conference on March 9, 2022.