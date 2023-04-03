Rainbow fentanyl pills come in bright colors and are meant to look like candy, DEA officials said. (DEA/KLAS)

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Coroner’s office has updated its 2022 numbers for fentanyl deaths.

After fully analyzing all the reports and running them through the office’s new data management system, it turns out – rather than a slight decline from 2021 – 2022 actually saw a record number of local deaths associated with the illicit opioid, 252.

That’s an 8% increase from 2021, when a then-record 232 Kern County residents died from fentanyl or a combination of causes that included fentanyl. And it more than double 2020’s total of 125.

The coroner’s office had warned that its preliminary total of 219 fentanyl deaths for 2022 could increase because additional cases were still pending toxicology results.

To date in 2023, according to the coroner’s office, 24 people have died from fentanyl poisoning but that number, too, is a preliminary figure.

Nationally, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than 110,000 Americans died from drug overdoses in 2022, a stunning new record. The vast majority were from fentanyl. Most of the victims, by far, were under 40.

Law enforcement and health officials report that fentanyl, manufactured primarily by Mexican cartels with precursor chemicals from China, is turning up not only as an unadvertised substitute for heroin, its chemical cousin, but in virtually every street drug: cocaine, meth, ecstasy and pharmaceutical knockoffs such as counterfeit Oxycodone, Percocet and Xanax. And in many cases, users don’t realize that’s what they’re taking. The vast majority of fentanyl is smuggled through official ports of entry.

There is some good news, seizures of fentanyl by law enforcement were up significantly.