Forum to discuss fentanyl’s impact in Kern

Fentanyl: The Counterfeit Killer
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A forum next month will feature a panel of speakers discussing the devastating impact of fentanyl addiction in Kern County.

Bakersfield Recovery Services is hosting the event and several of the nonprofit’s members — as well as others including 17 News reporter Robert Price — will take part in a discussion that will cover some of the local resources available to people struggling with addiction and substance abuse. A family that has lost a loved one to a fentanyl overdose will also speak.

The forum will take place from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Sept. 2 at New Wine Church at 2415 G St. Those attending are asked to arrive early. Refreshments will be served at 5:30 p.m.

The event will be live-streamed on the Facebook pages of 17 News and Bakersfield Recovery Services.

