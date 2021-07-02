Fentanyl: The Counterfeit Killer podcast now streaming

(KGET) — More than 75 people have died from fentanyl overdoses thus far in 2021, putting Kern County on track to not only exceed last year’s toll of 125 killed by the illicit synthetic opioid, but possibly also surpass the number of homicides countywide.

In Fentanyl: The Counterfeit Killer, a five-part series that aired on KGET last month, 17’s Robert Price summarized local ongoing efforts to combat this crisis.

Now that series is available in podcast form on multiple streaming platforms.

Search Fentanyl: The Counterfeit Killer wherever you go to find your favorite podcasts.

Listen to Fenantyl: The Counterfeit Killer podcast here