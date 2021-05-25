Fentanyl draft 6: Resources

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — If you have concerns that someone you know might be using drugs that could contain fentanyl — and that deadly ingredient is turning up more and more in virtually all street drugs, even non-opioids — you can call the National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357) or the Kern County Behavioral Health Hotline at 1-800-991-5272.

You can also visit the webpages of local organizations Steps of Change and One Door Recovery.

National recovery sites include Narconon, the Department of Health and Human Services Opioids crisis page and the Partnership to End Addiction webpage.

Click here to purchase or learn more about Narcan nasal spray (Naloxone).