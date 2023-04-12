BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — In 2022 Kern County saw a record number of fentanyl-associated deaths.

According to the Kern County Coroner’s Office, 252 people died from the illicit drug last year, an eight percent increase from 2021 and more than double 2020’s numbers.

Meanwhile, California congressman Josh Harder is praising the Biden administration for its efforts in getting a dangerous “zombie drug” off the streets. The drug, known as Xylazine is essentially a horse tranquilizer laced with fentanyl.

Congressman Harder is co-authoring a bill called the “Combating Illicit Xylazine Act” which would designate the drug ads as a controlled substance.

Harder said in a statement:

“I’m glad to see the White House taking steps to address the problem so our local law enforcement and public health officials don’t have to fight this alone” Congressman Josh Harder.

The Kern County Coroner’s Office said it is aware of the drug and that adding a test for Xylazine is currently in the trial phase.