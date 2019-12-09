Zellweger, Pitt and … “Cats”? Here come the Golden Globes

This image released by Sony Pictures shows Leonardo DiCaprio in Quentin Tarantino’s “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood.” (Andrew Cooper/Sony-Columbia Pictures via AP)

NEW YORK (AP) — Renee Zellweger, Brad Pitt and Eddie Murphy are locks. But whether “Cats” has it in the bag, too, we won’t know until the 77th annual Golden Globes are announced Monday morning.

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association will unveil their nominations in Los Angeles beginning at 8:04 a.m. EST. They will be live-streamed on the Golden Globes’ Facebook page and their website, with the second wave of nominees carried live on NBC’s “Today” show at 8:15 a.m. Dakota Fanning, Susan Kelechi Watson and Tim Allen will announce the nominations from the Beverly Hilton hotel.

The Globes separate their top categories between drama and comedy/musical, giving some movies well outside the awards conversation an opportunity.

While movies like Martin Scorsese’s “The Irishman,” Quentin Tarantino’s “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood” and Noah Baumbach’s “Marriage Story” are widely expected to come away with numerous nods, few would be surprised if the press association — a group known for its sometimes quirky picks, its penchant for A-listers and its fondness for musicals — also included the upcoming, much-memed big-screen adaptation of “Cats.” The HFPA, a group with 87 voting members, was shown an unfinished cut of Tom Hooper’s film.

More likely are nominations for the likes of Joaquin Phoenix (“Joker”), Jennifer Lopez (“Hustlers”), Murphy (“Dolemite Is My Name”), Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio (“Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood,” slated as a comedy for the Globes), Zellweger (“Judy”), Awkwafina (“The Farewell”) and the leads of “Marriage Story”: Adam Driver and Scarlett Johansson.

In the early going, Netflix has dominated awards season. “The Irishman” last week won best film from the New York Film Critics Circleand the National Board of Review. “Marriage Story” virtually swept the IFP Gotham Awards.

On the television side, the Globes often relish being the first awards group where late fall series are eligible, meaning that Netflix’s “The Crown” and Apple’s “The Morning Show” could have a big morning, along with Emmy winners “Fleabag” and “Game of Thrones.” HBO’s “Watchmen” could also be a factor.

Ricky Gervais will host the Globes for the fifth time on January 5. Tom Hanks, a possible nominee for his performance as Mister Rogers in “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood,” will receive the Cecil B. DeMille Award. The Carol Burnett Award will go to Ellen DeGeneres.

___

Follow AP Film Writer Jake Coyle on Twitter at: http://twitter.com/jakecoyleAP