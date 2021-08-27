WWE SuperShow coming to Mechanics Bank Arena Oct. 10

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The WWE SuperShow is coming to Mechanics Bank Arena on Oct. 10 and will feature your favorite Monday Night RAW and Friday Night SmackDown stars.

The show starts at 7 p.m. Tickets for the event go on sale Tuesday, Aug. 31 at 10 a.m. on AXS.com.

Visit here to purchase tickets.

These acts and more are scheduled to appear:

  • Universal Champion Roman Reigns
  • The Usos
  • Finn Balor
  • Rey and Dominick Mysterio
  • Smackdown Women’s Champion Becky Lynch
  • Bianca Belair
  • RAW Women’sChampion Charlotte Flair
  • WWE Champion Bobby Lashley

