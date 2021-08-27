WWE SuperShow coming to Mechanics Bank Arena Oct. 10

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The WWE SuperShow is coming to Mechanics Bank Arena on Oct. 10 and will feature your favorite Monday Night RAW and Friday Night SmackDown stars.
The show starts at 7 p.m. Tickets for the event go on sale Tuesday, Aug. 31 at 10 a.m. on AXS.com.
Visit here to purchase tickets.
These acts and more are scheduled to appear:
- Universal Champion Roman Reigns
- The Usos
- Finn Balor
- Rey and Dominick Mysterio
- Smackdown Women’s Champion Becky Lynch
- Bianca Belair
- RAW Women’sChampion Charlotte Flair
- WWE Champion Bobby Lashley