VALENCIA, Calif. (KGET) — Valencia’s Six Flags Magic Mountain will open its record-breaking 20th rollercoaster to the public Saturday.

The addition of ‘Wonder Woman: Flight of Courage’ makes Six Flags Magic Mountain stand alone as the only amusement park in the world with 20 coasters.

The ride is record-breaking in and of itself; the single-rail coaster is the tallest, at 13 stories, and longest, with 3,300 feet of track, of its kind.

17’s Chris Burton headed down to the park Thursday morning for a sneak peek at the new coaster.