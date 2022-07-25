BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Monday, the Historic Fox Theater announced several acts coming to Bakersfield this fall including the tribute show Legends of Motown, comedian Willie Barcena and tribute band Fleetwood Mask.

The tribute show, Legends of Motown, will present tributes to The Four Tops, The Marvelettes, The Temptations, with MC “Ceddie”(Milton Turner) The Entertainer at its Oct. 1 show.

Doors for this nostalgic musical experience open at 7 p.m. and the show starts at 8 p.m.

Comedian Willie Barcena will perform at the Fox on Oct. 8. He has a Comedy Central special, has appeared on TV shows including “Moesha” and “The Wayans Brothers” and was chosen to be the host of SI-TV’s “Latino Laugh Festival – The Show.”

Doors open at 7 p.m. for his 8 p.m. show.

Tribute band Fleetwood Mask hits the stage Nov. 11. The band was formed in 2012 to honor Fleetwood Mac’s legacy. The show will feature “the very best of” Fleetwood Mac’s 50-year career.

Doors for the show open at 7 p.m. for an 8 p.m. curtain.

Tickets for all shows are available now online, over the phone at (661) 324-1369 or at the box office Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.