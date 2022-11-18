BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Comedian Felipe Esparza is set to make his return to the Bakersfield Fox Theater early next year with his “Unmasked” tour.

Esparza is known for his stand-up specials, “They’re Not Gonna Laugh at You,” “Translate This,” and his latest double-special on Netflix, “Bad Decisions/Malas Decisiones,” two different performances in English and Spanish.

He’s also the host of the “What’s Up Fool?” podcast and is currently developing a sitcom with actor Omar Chaparro, producer Eric Tannenbaum and manager Lesa O’Daniel.

Felipe Esparza will be performing his new stand-up hour on Feb. 18, 2023. Doors open at 7 p.m. for his 8 p.m. show.

Tickets are on sale now at the Fox Theater box office or online.