(KSWB) — With a new year comes newly released movies, limited series, and a variety of old favorites on Netflix.

The popular streaming service is adding a wave of fresh content to kick off 2024, which means the winter just got a little more entertaining for those choosing to hibernate at home.

This month, users can find movie collections such as “Jurassic Park,” “Meet the Fockers,” “John Wick,” and more.

For crime-drama junkies, there’s “Griselda.” This Netflix original series starring Sofia Vergara depicts the story of an infamous Colombian drug lord — known as Griselda Blanco.

Prefer action-packed? Press play this January for “The Brothers Sun,” another original series on the platform starring Michelle Yeoh as character Mama Sun — a bold family matriarch.

From plane crashes in the Andes Mountains to grand heists and laughable comedies, here’s a look at movies and shows that will be released on Netflix in January 2024:

Available Jan. 1

“Annabelle”

“Annie” (1982)

“Antz”

“Aquaman”

“Beethoven”

“Bitconned” — Netflix documentary

“Black Sails”

“Bruce Almighty”

“BOWKYLION Lanta Concert”

“The Croods”

“Dawn of the Dead”

“The Equalizer 3”

“The First Purge”

“The Flintstones”

“Fool Me Once” — Netflix series

“Gravity”

“How to Train Your Dragon”

“It’s Complicated”

“Jackie Brown”

“John Wick” Movie series “John Wick” “John Wick: Chapter 2” “John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum”

“Jurassic Park” movie series “Jurassic Park” “The Lost World: Jurassic Park” “Jurassic Park III”

“Justice League”

“Loudermilk” seasons 1-3

“Malignant”

“Mamma Mia!” movie series “Mamma Mia!” “Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again”

“Meet the Fockers” trilogy “Meet the Fockers” “Little Fockers” “Meet the Parents”

“The New Americans: Gaming a Revolution”

“One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest”

“ONE PIECE: Marineford”

“Orange Days”

“Peppa Pig” seasons 3-6

“The Purge: Election Year”

“School of Rock”

“Survivor” season 33

“Survivor” season 7

“This Is 40″

“Those Who Wish Me Dead”

“Training Day”

“The Wonder Years” seasons 1-2 (2021)

“You Are What You Eat: A Twin Experiment”

Available Jan.3

“Prime”

Available Jan. 4

“The Brothers Sun” season 1 — Netflix series

“Delicious in Dungeon” season 1 — Netflix series

“Money Heist: Ultimate Choice” — Netflix series

“Society of the Snow” — Netflix film

Available Jan. 5

“Good Grief” — Netflix series

“Gyeongseong Creature” Ppart 2 — Netflix series

Available Jan. 6

“The Florida Project”

Available Jan. 8

“Mighty Bheem’s Playtime”

“This Is Us” seasons 1-6

Available Jan. 9

“Di4ries” season 2, part 2 — Netflix series

“Teen Titans Go! To The Movies”

Available Jan. 10

“Break Point” season 2 — Netflix series

“The Trust: A Game of Greed” season 1 — Netflix series

Available Jan. 11

“Boy Swallows Universe” season 1 — Netflix series

“Champion” season 1 — Netflix series

“Detective Forst” season 1 — Netflix series

“Sonic Prime″ season 3 — Netflix series

Available Jan. 12

“Adire”

“Lift” — Netflix film

“Love Is Blind: Sweden” season 1 — Netflix series

Available Jan. 15

“CoComelon” season 9

“Holey Moley” seasons 3-4

“Maboroshi” season 1 — Netflix series

Available Jan. 16

“Cats” (2019)

“Dusty Slay: Workin’ Man” — Netflix comedy

Available Jan. 17

“End of the Line”

“Freaks”

“Queen Bees”

Available Jan. 18

“Arkansas”

“Cowboys & Aliens”

“Down With the King”

“Escape Plan: The Extractors”

“Escape Plan 2: Hades”

“From the Ashes” — Netflix movie

“Love & Hip Hop Atlanta”

“Merry Men 3: Nemesis”

“Rachid Badouri: Les fleurs du tapis” — Netflix comedy

“Skam Italia” Season 6 — Netflix series

“The Circle”

Available Jan. 19

“Full Circle”

“Love on the Spectrum: U.S.” Season 2 — Netflix series

“My Loneliness Has Wings” — Netflix film

“Mi soledad tiene alas”

“Sixty Minutes” — Netflix film

“The Bequeathed” season 1 — Netflix series

“The Kitchen” — Netflix film

Available Jan. 20

“Captivating the King” season 1 — Netflix series

“The Real World” season 16

Available Jan. 22

“Not Quite Narwhal” season 2 — Netflix series

Available Jan. 23

“Jacqueline Novak: Get on Your Knees” — Netflix comedy

“Love Deadline” season 1 — Netflix series

“Open Wide”

“Train to Busan”

Available Jan. 24

“American Girl: Corinne Tan”

“Queer Eye” season 8 — Netflix series

“Six Nations: Full Contact” — Netflix documentary

Available Jan. 25

“Griselda” season 1 — Netflix series

“Masters of the Universe: Revolution” season 1 — Netflix series

“The UnXplained with William Shatner” season 4

Available Jan. 26

“Badland Hunters” — Netflix film

“Thomas & Friends: All Engines Go” season 2

Available Jan. 27

“Doctor Slump” season 1 — Netflix series

Available Jan. 29

“Mighty Bheem’s Playtime” — Netflix animation

Available Jan. 30

“Jack Whitehall: Settle Down” — Netflix comedy

Available Jan. 31