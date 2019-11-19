What California is most thankful for in 2019

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Thanksgiving is right around the corner, what are you thankful for?

A new study says Californians are thankful for photography and adventure.

The study was done by All Home Connections, an authorized AT&T retailer, who analyzed more than 72,000 tweets to reveal what Americans are grateful for in 2019.

According to the survey, the western region, which includes California, used #blessed twice as much as #grateful or #thankful.

Words like “photography”, “love”, “adventure”, and “explore” also made the western region’s top ten hashtags.

You can find the full survey done by All Home Connections here.