What California is most thankful for in 2019

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Thanksgiving is right around the corner, what are you thankful for?

A new study says Californians are thankful for photography and adventure.

The study was done by All Home Connections, an authorized AT&T retailer, who analyzed more than 72,000 tweets to reveal what Americans are grateful for in 2019. 

According to the survey, the western region, which includes California, used #blessed twice as much as #grateful or #thankful.

Words like “photography”, “love”, “adventure”, and “explore” also made the western region’s top ten hashtags.

You can find the full survey done by All Home Connections here.

What the western region of the U.S. is thankful for. Courtesy: All Home Connections.

