‘Weird Al’ Yankovic coming to Bakersfield in June

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Parody artist “Weird Al” Yankovic is coming to Bakersfield next summer.

“The Unfortunate Return of the Ridiculously Self-Indulgent, Ill-Advised Vanity Tour” arrives at the Historic Bakersfield Fox Theater on June 21, 2022 at 7:30 p.m.

Weird Al has been making hit parodies of popular pop songs since the 1970s — and is the biggest-selling comedy recording artist of all time, with 14 albums to his name.

Tickets range from $56 to $329, including VIP packages.

Early-bird tickets go on sale Thursday, Dec. 9 at 10 a.m. on AXS.com. Use the code “VANITY” for early access. Regular sale begins on Friday, Dec. 10.