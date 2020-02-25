WATCH: Mardi Gras 2020 Coverage on the Gulf Coast

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) — Laissez les bon temps rouler! Mardi Gras 2020 is here.
Join WKRG News 5 as we cover parades all along the Gulf Coast Tuesday. The livestream will begin around 8:55 a.m. CST.
For more Mardi Gras related stories, visit this link.
LATEST STORIES:
- All charges dismissed against man whose 2017 murder conviction was overturned by appellate court
- Photo of dog joining Ohio boy during timeout goes viral
- Plan en caso de muerte: más vale tenerlo porque es algo seguro, solo que no sabemos cuando.
- Retired CHP officer’s next court date in sexual assault case postponed to April
- President Trump signs controversial document to bring water to Central Valley farmers