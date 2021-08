BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Grab a packet of chalk and sketch your best Da Vinci this fall when the Via Arte Italian Street Painting Exhibition returns to The Marketplace.

With asphalt serving as a canvas, professional and student artists will transform the parking lot into a gallery of drawings inspired by classic Italian street painting. Available asphalt sizes are 4 by 6 feet, 7 by 7 feet or 8 by 12 feet.

The event will take place Oct. 16 and 17. Click here to apply by the Sept. 26 deadline.