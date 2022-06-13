BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — British superstar reggae band UB40, which scored major hits with “Red Red Wine” and “Can’t Help Falling in Love With You,” is coming to the Dignity Health Amphitheatre at the Park at River Walk in September.

The band, which has sold more than 70 million records worldwide, will perform 7 p.m. on Sept. 17 with special guests The Original Wailers with Al Anderson, Maxi Priest and Big Mountain, according to a Dignity Health news release. Tickets go on sale 10 a.m. Friday at AXS.com.