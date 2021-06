BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The United States Air Force Band of the Golden West will perform next week at Bakersfield College.

The free concert will take place on July 2 from 7-8:30 p.m. in the Outdoor Theater at the Simonsen Performing Arts Center, located at 1801 Panorama Dr. The gates will open one hour before the performance.

The band is stationed in the Bay Area at Travis Air Force Base and has around 60 members.