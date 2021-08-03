Tribute band ‘Red Not Chili Peppers’ to play at the Fox

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — If you’d like to attend a concert at the Fox Theater next month by a rock group that has sold tens of millions of albums, won international acclaim and influenced countless other bands in a career spanning more than 30 years, well, you’re out of luck.

But “The Red Not Chili Peppers,” a tribute band playing the hits of that OTHER band, will perform Sept. 10.

“Formed in 2009, the ‘Red Not Chili Peppers’ quickly rose to be the nation’s most active ‘Chili Pepper’ tribute as well as spanning the globe through Brazil, Mexico, and Japan,” said a Fox news release. “With world-class musicians on the roster, the ‘Red Not’s’ have stopped at nothing to develop the most accurate recreation of that distinctive alternative funk rock sound pioneered by the ‘Red Hot Chili Peppers.'”

Tickets go on sale 10 a.m. Friday and can be purchased here, by calling 661-324-1369 or at the Fox between 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.