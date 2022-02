Top 20 most popular television shows for the week

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) -- Keeping America’s economy moving would be impossible without office workers, package handlers, food prep workers, and truck drivers. And what would the sick do without the millions of hospital workers, nurses, and home health aides?

According to data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, here is a list of the most common jobs in Bakersfield. Jobs are ranked by total employment as of May 2020.