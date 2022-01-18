Tony’s Pizza open at Outlets at Tejon

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Tony’s Pizza has celebrated a soft opening at the Outlets at Tejon, located between Bird Dog Arts and Express Factory Outlet.

The pizza parlor has indoor and outdoor seating options. While currently only serving pizza, the menu will expand to include pasta, sandwiches, salads, beer and wine, much like the offerings at Tony’s Firehouse Grill and Pizza on Highway 178.

“This Kern County original will give California residents and travelers a taste of our local favorites,” said Becca Bland, director of marketing at the outlets in a news release. “We are excited to offer additional food and drink options for our visitors to enhance their experience and support Kern County business.”