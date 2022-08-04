BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A quick and delicious meal made with feta cheese or Trader Joe’s frozen spinach artichoke dip, cherry tomatoes, a sliced shallot, smashed garlic, olive oil, salt and pepper, basil and thyme. Shrimp or chicken may also be added as desired. Ten minutes to make, 30 to bake!
Recipe:
- Trader Joes frozen spinach-artichoke dip
- Cherry tomatoes
- Olive oil
- Salt, pepper
- Fresh or dried basil and thyme
- Garlic, smashed or minced
- Shallots, sliced
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 400 degrees.
- Put the spinach artichoke dip, cherry tomatoes, olive oil, seasonings and fresh herbs into a baking dish.
- Smash garlic and toss into the baking dish with shallots.
- Bake for 30 minutes..
- Stir in optional chicken, shrimp, tofu or any other extra roasted veggies if desired.
- Serve over spaghetti or crusty bread
- Enjoy!