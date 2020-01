BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Rock legends REO Speedwagon will perform at Bakersfield’s Fox Theater next month.

Tickets are on sale for REO Speedwagon’s show on Feb. 12.

Some tickets are still available at this link.

REO Speedwagon has sold 40 million albums around the world since the 1970s and have topped the charts with No. 1 hits like “Keep On Loving You,” “Can’t Fight This Feeling” and “Roll With The Changes.”