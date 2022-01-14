Thunder from Down Under to storm the Fox Theater in March

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bring an umbrella! The well-muscled, extravagantly-oiled Aussie male revue Thunder from Down Under is going to work up a sweat at the Fox Theater.

A choreographed 75-minute show billed as a costuming and audio-visual extravaganza will take the stage March 19. The “masters of high energy entertainment” have a 15-year residency at the Excalibur Hotel & Casino on the Las Vegas Strip and have performed to more than 18 million women worldwide.

Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased on the Fox website, by phone at 661-324-1369 or at the box office Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Doors open at 7 p.m. for the 8 p.m. performance.