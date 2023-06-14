BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Three more acts have been announced at this year’s Kern County Fair concert lineup.

Mitchell Tenpenny, Queen Nation and La Mafia are set to take the Budweiser Pavillion and Stage at this year’s annual fair as of June 14, according to the KC Fair.

Last Wednesday, three other performers—Rodney Atkins, Brian McKnight and Blue Öyster Cult—were also announced.

The KC Fair will continue to reveal this year’s performances with an announcement of three more acts next week.

The fair will start in 98 days on Sept. 20 and will run until Oct. 1.

For more information on this year’s fair, visit the KC Fair website.