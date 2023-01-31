In honor of the Walt Disney Co.’s 100th anniversary, Disneyland employees received new name badges that displayed their favorite character instead of their hometown.

The most chosen Disney character among employees, also known as cast members, was Stitch from the animated film “Lilo & Stitch,” according to the Disney Parks Blog.

The OC Register reported that the top 10 characters selected by Disneyland Resort cast members included:

Stitch Tinker Bell Spider-Man Ariel Wall-E Mickey Mouse Belle Darth Vader Donald Duck Scarlet Witch

However, cast members who work in Star Wars: Galaxy Edge won’t be wearing the new badges, according to the theme park blog WDW News Today.

Employees who didn’t choose a character were given Mickey Mouse as the default, and not all characters within the Disney universe were available to be selected, the Register reported.

Disneyland employees will be wearing the new badges throughout the year-long celebration.

The Watt Disney Co.’s 100th-anniversary celebration will be centered at Disneyland, and other Disney Parks worldwide will participate in the festivities, the company announced in October.

Guests who visit the resort during the festivities can expect to see platinum and purple decorations throughout the parks, new food and merchandise, and the return of fan-favorite live entertainment.

Guests can also ride the resort’s newest ride, Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway, the first ride at Disneyland that stars Mickey Mouse, Minnie and the rest of the gang.

Two new nighttime shows, “World of Color – One” and “Wondrous Journeys,” will also play throughout the centennial celebration.