Six Flags Magic Mountain will offer free park admission to all U.S. armed forces service members and veterans during Six Flags Veterans Weekend, the theme park announced Wednesday.

All veterans, retired military and active-duty personnel are invited to visit the park from Nov. 10-12 to receive complimentary park admission when they show a valid military ID.

Free admission tickets can be redeemed on the Six Flags website or at the front gate, a news release said.

Friends and family members of veterans and active-duty personnel can also receive park admission for $19.99 during the park’s weekend-long event.

