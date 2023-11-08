Knott’s Berry Farm has reopened one of its famous thrill rides after a two-year hiatus.

Xcelerator, a 1950s-themed roller coaster, has reopened to park guests, Knott’s Berry Farm officials confirmed to KTLA. The ride initially closed in October 2021 to receive a new paint job and reopened briefly, only to close again in March 2022 for maintenance, the Orange County Register reported.

During the coaster’s downtime, the Buena Park, California amusement park installed a new hydraulic launch system from the coaster’s original manufacturer, Intamin Amusement Rides.

Xcelerator has been in operation since 2002, according to Roller Coaster Database.

Social media users posted videos of people enjoying the ride once again after it reopened.

The coaster accelerates from zero to 82 mph in 2.3 seconds with the help of its hydraulic launch system. Guests then “fly 205 feet into the air before immediately hurtling 90 degrees straight down,” according to Knott’s website.

The roller coaster covers 2,202 feet of track in about a minute.