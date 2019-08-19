The Rock announces wedding on Instagram

FILE – In this Feb. 22, 2015, file photo Dwayne Johnson, left, and Lauren Hashian arrive at the Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Johnson announced his wedding to Hashian on Instagram. A photo of the couple was posted on the social media site, showing them both wearing white. The post also said the date of their apparent nuptials, on Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019, in his native Hawaii. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — With a simple “We do,” Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson announced his wedding to his longtime girlfriend on Instagram.

A photo of the movie star and Lauren Hashian was posted on the social media site. Both were wearing white, and they were standing overlooking the ocean. The post said the date of their apparent nuptials was Sunday, in Hawaii.

Johnson’s representative did not immediately return calls asking for comment.

The couple have been dating for several years and have two young daughters. Johnson also has a teenage daughter from a previous marriage.

Johnson has a lot to celebrate this month. His movie “Hobbs and Shaw” has been a box office success since being released earlier in August.