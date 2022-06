BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Fox Theater is bringing back its Summer Movie Series with a screening of Disney’s “The Little Mermaid” Saturday afternoon.

Tickets are $5 and popcorn, soda and hot dogs will be $1 each. Guest artist Chris Borbon will draw portrait caricatures for attendees.

Tickets can be purchased at the box office from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday, by calling 661-324-1369 or clicking here.