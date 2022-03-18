Bakersfield, Calif. (KGET) — The American ELO is set to play their show, THE ELECTRIC LIGHT ORCHESTRA EXPERIENCE featuring EVIL WOMAN, at the Bakersfield Fox Theater this summer on June 12 at 7 p.m.

Tickets are one sale now and can be purchased here.

Known for their arrangements, musicianship, and vocals, the orchestra is a tribute to the original Jeff Lynne’s ELO. Almost five years since the original band played a show, the tribute orchestra is supposed to give you a chance to experience what it would be like at an actual Electric Light Orchestra concert, according to their website.

One of the most popular groups in 70s, ELO “expanded the concept of great melodies, epic song structures and grand orchestrations where cellos coexisted with guitars, and where classically tinged progressive rock intersected with hook-filled, radio-friendly pop songs,” the event page said.

Tickets for the event range from $25 to $45, and doors open at 6 p.m.