Text Santa this holiday season

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — This holiday season Santa wants to spread Christmas cheer directly to your cell phone.

Starting Dec. 1, you can sign up for text messages from Santa. He will text around once every five days, then once a day in the week leading up to Christmas.

You can expect Christmas jokes, sayings, recipes, facts, and more.

When you sign up for the text messages you will be asked to specify your age group — the fun texts will bring to cheer to people of all ages.

SlickText, a mass text message marketing platform, launched the Santa texts as a fun way to spread Christmas cheer and joy during the season of giving.

To sign up for texts from Santa, you can visit Santa Wants to Text You.