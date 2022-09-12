CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – One of the founding members of the country band Alabama was arrested on drug charges on Monday, according to Alabama court records.

Teddy Gentry, 70, of Fort Payne, Alabama, was arrested for misdemeanor second-degree unlawful possession of marijuana and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

Sheriff Jeff Shaver told local news outlet AL.com that Gentry was arrested during a traffic stop.

According to the Cherokee County Jail log, Gentry was booked at 10:38 a.m. and released at 11:06 a.m. A bond amount was not listed.

A spokesman for the band told the Associated Press he was aware of the incident but had no immediate comment.

Additional details have not yet been released.

The band Alabama was formed in Fort Payne by Gentry, Randy Owen and Jeff Cook — all cousins — in 1969.

By the 1980s, they had become one of the most successful bands in country music with multiple hits and platinum albums. The band is known for popular songs, “Dixieland Delight” and “Song of the South,” among many others.

Though Alabama said they were retiring from performing and held a farewell tour in 2007, the group has returned to performing. They are currently scheduled to perform again on September 23 in Denver, according to Ticketmaster.

It’s unclear if this show and other scheduled appearances will be impacted by Gentry’s arrest.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.