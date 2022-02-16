Taylor Tomlinson coming to the Fox, ‘Deal with It Tour’

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Comedian Taylor Tomlinson is bringing her “Deal with It Tour” to the Historic Fox Theater in Downtown Bakersfield next week.

Tomlinson will be performing on Feb. 25, doors open at 6 p.m. and the show starts at 7 p.m.

Tickets are still on sale and can be purchased on the Fox Theater’s website, by phone at 661-324-1369 or at the box office Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

VIP ticket packages are available and include a reserved seat and a meet-and-greet with Tomlinson.

Proof of a negative COVID-19 test or proof of vaccination will be required for this event, according to the Fox Theater.

