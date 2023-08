BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — In the mood for rock? Switchfoot will be coming to Bakersfield in November as part of the Beautiful Letdown Tour.

The band is set to perform at the Fox Theater on Saturday, Nov. 11. Doors will open at 7 p.m. and the show will start at 8 p.m. Ticket prices start at $39, according to the Fox Theater.

The Fox theater said the show will feature special guest Ben Goldsmith.

For more information and how to purchase tickets, visit the Fox Theater website.