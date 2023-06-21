BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — If you’re looking for summer fun, you won’t want to miss Bakersfield’s “Family Fun Nights.”

Bakersfield Recreation and Parks will be hosting “Family Fun Nights” at McMurtrey Aquatic Center at 1325 Q St. Suite 200 starting this Friday.

The event will be held the evenings of June 23, July 14 and July 28 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. The cost of entry is $5 per person, according to organizers.

The event will feature fun activities including interactive games, swimming, water slides and more, according to organizers.

For more information, call Bakersfield Rec. and Parks at 661-852-7430 or visit their website.