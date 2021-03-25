‘Superstore’ gets big sendoff in 1-hour series finale

(KGET) — For six years, fans have been welcomed into Cloud 9 — the fictitious big-box store that casts a humorous light on life in retail. But Thursday night, the doors close in the series finale of NBC’s “Superstore.”

Nico Santos spoke to 17’s Tami Mlcoch about the series and how it’s been able to connect with fans, how it broke barriers and what’s next for employees of Cloud 9.

“Everyone goes to big box stores. If you’re not working in one, you certainly have to go to one to get your toilet paper or dish soap or what have you,” he said.

Santos plays “Mateo,” an undocumented immigrant who is also openly gay.

“Certainly the show was groundbreaking with some of these characters we’ve never seen before but what I love about the show, we never hit anyone over the head with the messages we were trying to send,” Santos said. “It was a discussion of what the issue was about, it was never a one-sided thing.”

But what about Amy and Jonah? America Ferrera and Ben Feldman know their characters love-hate relationship has had fans wondering.

“Amy” who left the show earlier this season, returns for Thursday’s finale.

You can watch “Superstore” Thursday night at 8 p.m. on KGET TV 17.