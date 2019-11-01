Streaming Wars: Apple vs. Disney

(NBC News) Apple is launching a new TV streaming service Friday, just days ahead of Disney.

At $5 per month, Apple TV+ offers a limited library of nine titles, including the star-powered drama, “The Morning Show.”

The company hopes its new original content will push its 900 MILLION iPhone users further into the apple ecosystem.

Hot on the heels of Apple, Disney+ will launch November 12, with a deep catalog of popular franchises including Marvel, Star Wars and Pixar – all for just $2 more than Apple’s offering.

Even more competition is coming in the spring, when NBC Universal is set to launch its streaming service, Peacock, and HBO Max with a high-end price tag of $15 per month.

Newcomers will face the challenge of going up against established players, like Amazon Prime, Hulu and category pioneer, Netflix.

There are ways to get some of the new services for free. Apple is offering a free year of streaming with the purchase of a new Apple device, and when Disney+ launches, Verizon customers will be able to get a free year.

AT&T will give HBO Max away for free to the 10 million customers who already subscribe to regular HBO.

Read more: https://nbcnews.to/2oAYtGX