BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Straight No Chaser is promising an “aca-awesome” show Saturday as it brings the Sleighin’ It Tour to the Fox Theater.

Formed at Indiana University in 1996 and specializing in holiday classics, the a cappella group has kept up a busy touring schedule while selling more than two million albums and tallying more than a billion streams on Pandora.

Doors open an hour before the 8 p.m. show. Tickets can be purchased by calling 661-324-1369, visiting thebakersfieldfox.com or going to the box office between 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. weekdays.