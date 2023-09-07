After much anticipation, Goldenvoice and other organizers have announced the full lineup for country music’s biggest festival. The 2024 Stagecoach Festival in Indio, California will feature headliners Morgan Wallen, Miranda Lambert and Eric Church.

“I can’t wait to get back to the desert to play Stagecoach in 2024. It’s going to be one hell of a party,” Church said.

Morgan Wallen is shown in an undated photo provided by the 2024 Stagecoach Festival.

The three-day festival will also feature Willie Nelson & Family, Post Malone (performing a special set of country covers), Jelly Roll, HARDY, Megan Moroney, Bailey Zimmerman, Leon Bridges, Diplo, Wiz Khalifa, The Beach Boys, Elle King and more.

“Stagecoach is such a legendary festival, and I am honored to be headlining the final night. I have so many friends who never miss it and I know this will be a monumental weekend for all of us. Can’t wait to see everybody there,” Wallen said.

The festival will take place from Friday, April 26, to Sunday, April 28, 2024, at the Empire Polo Club in Indio.

Festival passes go on sale at 11 a.m. on Sept. 15.

Guy Fieri’s Stagecoach Smokehouse will be back for the fifth year, with plans to reveal new chefs, pit bosses and BBQ vendors.

The Stagecoach Festival 2024 lineup is seen in this poster provided by the festival.

California’s hometown Compton Cowboys will also be back at the festival for their third year in a row. They are a crew of ten Black horseback riders whose ranch is in Compton called Richland Farms.