Special Thanksgiving Day programming on KGET

Thanksgiving Day brings special holiday programming to KGET TV 17.

At 6 a.m., a 17 News at Sunrise special with Alex Fisher.

At 9 a.m, you can watch the 93rd Annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade from New York City.

At 5 p.m. special coverage of NBC Sunday Night Football. The Atlanta Falcons host the New Orleans Saints.

A special edition of 17 News follows the game.

Then at 11 p.m., a special look at a film produced by Joey Travolta who started Inclusion Films.

“Carol of the Bells” was filmed entirely on location in Bakersfield. Seventy percent of the talent behind the scenes and on the screen are people with developmental disabilities.

The film itself premieres Tuesday, Dec. 3 at the Fox Theater. Tickets are $10.