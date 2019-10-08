Sony’s Playstation 5 is coming next year

This morning the Playstation blog and Wired Magazine announced a general release date for the anticipated next-generation console.

The Playstation 5 is set to come out by holiday season 2020 according to Sony Interactive Entertainment CEO Jim Ryan.

“Today I’m proud to share that our next-generation console will be called PlayStation 5, and we’ll be launching in time for Holiday 2020,” said Ryan.

Ryan posted an update for gamers this morning. He announced the release date and that new console will be getting a reworked controller. The controller is moving away from the “rumble” feature and is getting haptic technology and adaptive triggers. Ryan said that he is pretty excited about the new controller.

“The “more” refers to something I’m quite excited about – a preview of the new controller that will ship with PlayStation 5. One of our goals with the next generation is to deepen the feeling of immersion when you play games, and we had the opportunity with our new controller to reimagine how the sense of touch can add to that immersion,” said Ryan.

The Wired Magazine article went a little more in depth with the new changes coming with the Playstation 5, including a solid state drive. A solid state drive will minimize loading times and improve overall performance of the console.

It will be seven years since the release of the Playstation 4 when the Playstation 5 hits the market.