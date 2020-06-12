Sony unveils PlayStation 5 gaming console

(CNN Newsource) — Sony has unveiled its latest gaming console — the PlayStation 5 — due out later this year.

The company says the “PS5” is lightning fast with better graphics and 3D audio. Sony showed off some gameplay during a streamed event Thursday.

One of the models comes equipped with an Ultra HD Blu-ray disc drive and one without. Players can also buy accessories like a separate media controller, HD camera and a wireless headset.

Sony didn’t say how much the gaming system will cost when it’s expected to hit store shelves during the upcoming holiday season.

You can watch Sony’s online event with all announcements below: